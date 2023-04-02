LIVESTREAMING: Ghanaian youth to benefit from $100 million USA-Canada master's degree program by SOS-NEKOTECH

General News of Sunday, 2 April 2023

Source: EduCo USA/SOS-NekoTech

The SOS-NEKOTECH USA/CANADA WORK-STUDY MASTER'S DEGREE PROGRAM will be launched virtually on April 3 with a virtual press conference online from 11 am - 1 pm.



The program is set to benefit 1000 Ghanaian youth with 80% Prep School scholarships and up to $100 Million in no-collateral loan packages for payment of tuition, books, and accommodation for Masters's Degrees programs in the USA and Canada.



Upon completion of the two years Master's degree, the five-year STEM package offers three years of practical training with salaries of $60,000-$150,000/year.



The programme is organized by Educo USA, Nekotech Center's African STEM & Sports Institute of Excellence (ASSIE), SOS Labour Ghana, SOS Global Investments Sierra Leone, SOS Women Transfer2Transform Malawi, Royal Return Ghana, and the Journalists International Forum on Migration (JIFORM).



The programme was launched successfully by its CEO - H.E. Rev. Dr. Princess A.K. Ocansey- as a pilot program in Ghana in 2018, 2021 in Sierra Leone, 2022 in Malawi, and 2023 in Zambia. It is now empowering African youth at top US Universities like the University of Maryland, Duquesne in Pennsylvania, Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey, and others.



Additional countries, like Nigeria, Cameroon, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, and Ethiopia have recently joined.



The program is run in 5 areas: STEM, Sports MBA, Healthcare, and Multimedia.



The program prep school comes with private counselors, virtual lectures, admission assistance, industry-led strategic course selections to ensure employment upon completion, and school loan application assistance among other services for human development spiritually, physically, and professionally.



The prep school for the September 2023 entry in the USA is set to start on April 25, 2023, therefore registration for this game-changing opportunity ends on April 18, 2023.



The program will also award 100% Prep school scholarships to various government institutions to be announced on April 3.



Interested candidates may apply through the prequalification link below. https://bit.ly/sos-fall2023 For more information contact: Mrs. Gifty Bentum Annan & Ms. Rosemary Oman at 0549109797



Topic: SOS-USA /CANADA WORK-STUDY LAUNCH - GHANA Time: Monday, Apr 3, 2023 11:00 AM GMT / 12 NOON WAT / 7:00 AM EST



Join Zoom Meeting



Meeting ID: 873 2601 1238 Passcode: GHANA







