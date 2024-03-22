LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vs Nigeria (International friendly)

General News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Black Stars and the Super Eagles of Nigeria face off in an international friendly at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.



While Nigeria are hoping to avenge the 2022 World Cup elimination they suffered at the hands of Ghana, the Black Stars are eyeing a continuation of their impressive record against their bitterest rivals.



Despite the game promising to be an intriguing contest, both sides will be without some key players who would have made the game more competitive.



Ghana are without Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Joseph Paintsil, Inaki Williams, Majeed Ashimeru and a few others while Nigeria are missing Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Taiwo Awoniyi, Joe Aribo, Terem Moffi, and skipper Troost Ekong.



The Black Stars have the advantage in terms of head-to-head, winning 25 matches while Nigeria have won 12 with 19 matches ending in a draw.





EE/EK