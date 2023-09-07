LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vs Central African Republic (2023 AFCON Qualifiers)

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana are in action against the Central African Republic in the final Group E game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The Stars played out a stalemate against Madagascar in their last qualifying game, which placed them on top of the group with only two points separating both sides.



This means that either side has a good chance of qualifying from the group but at least a draw or win will see Ghana through, having drawn three and won two games.



Their opponent, the Central African Republic will take great confidence from the performance so far as they attempt to qualify for their first AFCON.



Following an opening day defeat to Angola, CAR raised their game and picked up seven points from the last three games.



A win against the Black Stars will see the Les Fauves make their maiden appearance in AFCON.



Ahead of the clash, Ghana will miss the services of Arsenal man Thomas Partey who has been ruled out with injury, but Coach Chris Hughton can count on the experiences of Jordan Ayew, West Ham United new boy Mohammed Kudus, and a few others to get the job done against CAR.



However, the visitors will do without Marseille’s Geoffrey Kondogbia but Coach Raoul Savoy remains optimistic of getting Ghana a run for their money.





Watch the game below



















LSN/KPE