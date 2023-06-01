You are here: HomeNews2023 06 01Article 1778324

General News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Ghana School of Law SRC Presidential Debate

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The debate is happening at the Makola Campus of the school The debate is happening at the Makola Campus of the school

The Ghana School of Law is organizing its Student Representative Council Presidential debate to get a sense of what each of the candidates would bring on board should they be elected as SRC President.

The debate which is happening at the Makola Campus of the school is expected to be keenly contested.

The candidates who are participating in the debate are; Emily Akua Afriyie Mensah, Gertrude Emefa Donkor, and Faruk Mayonga Mutachilu. The rest of the candidates are Michael Osei-Koranteng and Sixtus Don Ulo.

Watch the debate below

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment