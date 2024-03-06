LIVESTREAMING: Ghana@67 national parade

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A national parade is being held at Koforidua in the Eastern Region to make Ghana’s 67th Independence Day Anniversary.



The March 6 Independence Day celebration is themed: "Our Democracy, Our Pride”, which President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to speak on.



It will focus on reinforcing democratic values and promoting peace, particularly in light of the upcoming 2024 general elections.



The parade, which is expected to be graced by high-profile personalities, including the Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, as the Special Guest of Honour will feature 21 contingents of security agencies, representatives from 11 schools, and various traditional groups, all set to participate in the activities.



Watch a livestream of the event below:







