LIVESTREAMING: Fumigation exercise, other updates on reopening of KIA

The reopening and resumption of operations at KIA takes effect on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the opening of the country’s air boarders after 5 months of inactivity due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



However, Nana Akufo-Addo in his 16th televised address to the nation, on Saturday 30 August, assured that strict measures have been place to curb the spread of COVID-19.



The Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, Ghana Airport Company Limited, and the Ghana Health Service are set to give an update on the modalities to ensure safety at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



