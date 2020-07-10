General News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: EC holds ‘Let the Citizens Know’ press briefing

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) will this morning at 10:00 am hold a press briefing to provide an update on the ongoing new voter registration exercise.



The briefing, which will be the second edition of the “Let the Citizens Know” initiative, is expected to provide information to concerned stakeholders and the general public on the EC's operations.



EC chairperson, Jean Mensa, and her executives will speak on various concerns, successes, and challenges that have plagued the registration exercise so far.



One of the priority areas expected to be touched on will be the deployment of EC officials to various Senior High Schools (SHS) institutions to allow applicants to register.



Other matters to be addressed will be on the adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, double registration practices and the adoption of the queue management system at centres.



Follow GhanaWeb’s live streaming below:





