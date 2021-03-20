You are here: HomeNews2021 03 20Article 1210015

LIVESTREAMING: Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokua

This morning on UTV, Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokua aka Vim Lady, sits down with her guests to discuss some of the major headlines in the week.

Vim Lady with her guests are discussing matters concerning the just approved 2021 Budget and Economic Policy statement by Parliament.

The approval did not pass off after some controversy, it had to resort to continuous voting. This saw some 137 MPs voting in favour of approving the budget as against 134 MPs voting against it.

The adoption of the budget means government's machinery can now kickstart in earnest, what is left is the sectorial budget allocations then appropriation is done for the entire government set up.

