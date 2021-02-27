General News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

LIVESTREAMING: Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokua

Media personality Afia Pokua aka Vim Lady, Host of Critical Issues

Media personality Afia Pokua this morning is dissecting the critical issues that made headlines over the week on her current affairs show Critical Issues.



This week Ghana became the first country in Africa to receive its first tranche of coronavirus vaccines from COVAX. The arrival of the vaccines was met amid pomp and pageantry, an event that got Ghanaians talking on social and mainstream media



Also in the week was the controversial issues of Ghana legalising LGBTQ+ as an office was opened in Accra to offer protection for its members.



The office which has since been closed generated a lot conversation in the media space. Some celebrities and advocates including Deborah Vanessa and her brother Wanlov the Kubolor among, Kwabena Kwabena, Ama K Abebresse among others have thrown their weight and support behind the community and urged Ghanaians to allow them to live their lives.



The ongoing ministerial vetting saw the minister-designate for tourism arts and culture make claims that a 20million dollar studio is in the offing.



Other minister-designates who passed through the vetting process was John Peter Amewu, for Railway Development, Samuel Abu Jinapor for Lands and Natural Resources, Freda Prempeh, Minister of State-designate for Works and Housing.



