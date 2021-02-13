General News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

LIVESTREAMING: Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokua

This morning on UTV, Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokua aka Vim Lady, sits down with her guests to discuss some of the major headlines in the week.



The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the Electoral Commissioner of Ghana, Madam Jean Mensa cannot be compelled to mount the witness box in contravention with her own decision not to do so.



On Monday, February 1, 2021, lawyers for the petitioner after the cross-examination of their third witness informed the court that they were done with their case presentation and had brought their case to an end.



Lawyers for the first (Electoral Commission) and the second respondent (Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) in turn informed the court that they did not intend on calling any witnesses of their own and prayed the court to go ahead and make a ruling on the petition.



The petitioner’s lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata in response objected to the respondent's decision and argued that the Electoral Commissioner, in particular, must be compelled by the court to mount the witness box for cross-examination.



The court after hearing lengthy arguments from counsels on both sides fixed today, Thursday, February 11, 2021, to pronounce judgement on the issue.



The week has also seen some ministerial nominees being vetted by Parliament's Appointment Committee.



