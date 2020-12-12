General News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokua

Afia Pokua with her pundits

Afia Pokua, known by many as Vim Lady sits with her able panelists to discuss the outcome of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Ghana went to the polls on December 7 to elect a president and 275 parliamentarians. Results of the election which is the 8th in the 4th Republic were announced on December 9 with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) emerging victors in the presidential race.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama have rejected the results over claims the will of the people has been subverted by the Electoral Commission (EC).



Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, has, however, said the results announced are accurate and a true reflection of how electorates voted. The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has also said the results declared by the EC reflects accurately how citizens voted on December 7, 2020.



A day after the declaration, the EC came under attacks after it admitted to having made some mistakes in the total number of valid votes cast. The EC clarified that its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, “inadvertently used 13,433,573 as the total valid votes cast.”



“The total valid votes cast is 13,119,460. This does not change the percentages stated for each candidate and the declaration made by the Chairperson."



John Mahama who has without an equivocation said the EC "stole the people's verdict" on the back of the development noted that the admission by the EC that it made a mistake in computing the presidential valid votes of the just-ended general elections, “casts deep doubt on the credibility” of the results declared by Mrs. Jean Mensa.



Meanwhile, 111 incumbent Members of Parliament will not return to the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.



The panel assesses these developments.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.