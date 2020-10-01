General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Communications Ministry launches Cyber Security Awareness Month

Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, National Cybersecurity Advisor,

The Ministry of Communications in collaboration with the National Cyber Security Centre are currently launching the Cyber Security Awareness Month and Child Online Protection (COP) Reporting Portal.



The event is being held at the Accra Digital Centre. This year’s event centers on ‘Cybersecurity in the era of COVID-19’.



Among the speakers are the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Gender, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, National Cybersecurity Advisor, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, among others.



Meanwhile, cyber crime has been on the rise in Ghana over the past few years. Between 2016 and 2018, the country lost over US$200 million to recorded cyber crime cases.



According to the Ghana Police Service, more than half of these reported cases were linked to fraud.



Watch a livestream below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.