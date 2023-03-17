LIVESTREAMING: Christian Atsu's funeral rites underway

General News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The state-assisted funeral rites of Ghanaian international football star, Christian Atsu Twasam is currently underway.



The body of the late footballer is lying in state at the forecourt of the State House in Accra where thousands of Ghanaians and dignitaries from across the world are expected to pay their last respects.



Christian Atsu met his untimely death when he was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.



A one-week memorial was held on March 4 in memory of the late Black Stars player.



Among the dignitaries expected to grace the ceremony include President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, other government officials, local and international teammates and officials.











GA/SARA