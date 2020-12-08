General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: CODEO holds press conference on 2020 elections

Coalition Of Domestic Elections Observers

The Coalition Of Domestic Elections Observers (CODEO) is holding a press briefing to release its preliminary report on the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



Ghanaians went to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020, to cast their ballot to elect a President and 275 Members of Parliament.



So far, some provisional results have started to trickle in nationwide where ballots were collated, counted, and sent to their various Constituency collation centres.



The Electoral Commission is the body mandated to declare certified results of the Presidential election while that of the Parliamentary election will also be certified and declared by the Returning Officer at the Constituency collation centre.



Join the feed below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.