General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Bishop Salifu Amoako hosts 'Night of Signs and Wonders'

Leader of Alive Chapel International, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako

Watch live the 31st Night watch service of the Alive Chapel International headed by Bishop Salifu Amoako.



The renowned prophet is overseeing the service with thousands in attendance.



Dubbed “Night of Signs and Wonders’ the service will see miracles being performed.



Bishop Salifu Amoako who has already made prophecies about the just-ended elections will release a few more.



In his earlier prophecy, he predicted that some leaders of political parties will die before January 7, 2021.



Watch the livestream here









