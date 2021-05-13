LIVESTREAMING: Bawumia joins Chief Imam, others to observe Eid-ul-Fitr prayers

General News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This year’s Eid al-Fitr has become a somber celebration despite it being one of the most important festivals on the Muslim calendar.



As Muslim faithful across the world marks the end of Ramadan, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has joined the Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, other persons in the Muslim fraternity for congregational prayer.



The day celebration is being held virtually due to the restrictions by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



Meanwhile, in a video sighted by GhanaWeb, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, dressed in a black suit made an appearance at the venue (GBC forecourt) for prayers to commemorate the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.



Watch below the virtual National Eid-Ul-Fitr celebration:.







