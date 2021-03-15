General News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Bagbin’s first interview after becoming Speaker of Parliament

Speaker of Ghana's 8th Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin

Speaker of Ghana’s 8th Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin is special guest on today’s edition of Class FM’s Class Morning Show.



Mr Bagbin has an enviable history as an accomplished politician having served in all 7 previous parliaments as a Member representing the people of Nadowli West Constituency.



He resigned from contesting in the 2020 elections and was elected Speaker of Parliament January 7, 2021.



This is Mr Bagbin’s first public interview after becoming Speaker of Parliament.



Watch the show below:



