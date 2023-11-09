LIVESTREAMING: Agyeman-Manu addresses parliament on closure of KBTH renal unit, Kan-Dapaah to follow

General News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, is currently addressing parliament on the matters surrounding the closure of the Renal Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).



Following him, the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, will also make an appearance before the House on Thursday, November 9, 2023, to answer questions on the alleged military attack on the people of Garu.



The Korle-Bu Renal Unit which was serving kidney failure patients was closed for the past six months but eventually opened to outpatients on Monday, November 6, 2023



The unit’s closure was due to indebtedness to suppliers of dialysis consumables amounting to over GH¢4 million.



The health minister is expected to address the issues that led to the closure of the unit and also detail measures being taken by the ministry to reduce the alleged hike in dialysis fees.



On the other hand, the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, will also provide explanations on the circumstances that led to a military invasion of Garu, a town in the Upper East Region.



Many residents of Garu were left injured and traumatised after some military officers allegedly subjected them to merciless beating and other forms of abuse.



