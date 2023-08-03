LIVESTREAMING: A virtual press launch for the historic Africa-US presidential forum on STEM/AI

General News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: Nekotech Foundation

The Nekotech Foundation is launching a historic Africa - US Presidential Forum on STEM/AI to bolster the development of STEM and AI capacities of African students for exponential development of the continent.



As part of the launch, Nekotech and their partners will be awarding $25 million in Prep Scholarships and facilitate access to $1 billion in loans for STEM/AI Education To meet the SDG goals by 2030.



In addition to the above, Nekotech will also launch a global danceathon for a song that has been recorded specially for this project of improving the lot of Africans through music.



The launch of the summit will be done by the President of Malawi, President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera who will be supported by Honourable Chief Jewel Taylor, Vice President of Liberia.



Watch the stream below:



