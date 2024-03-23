LIVESTREAMING: 13th African Games closing ceremony

General News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

The 13th African Games has officially come to an end.



The games, held in Accra, Ghana, from March 8 to 23, 2024 were notable as it marked the first time Ghana hosted the continental sports event.



Over 5,000 athletes from across Africa participated, competing in 29 sports disciplines with eight of these disciplines serving as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics.



The games showcased a wide array of sports and were a celebration of African unity and athleticism.



The event also highlighted Ghana's capability to organize major events and boosted awareness for sports across the continent.



At the end of the tournament, Egypt topped the medal table with a total of 154 medals, followed by Nigeria and South Africa.



The closing ceremony of the Games scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium will climax with some headline performances from Ghanaian dancehall guru Stonebwoy and influential songstress Wiyaala.



Some notable artistes, like Cameroon’s Stanley Enow, DR Congo’s Innoss’B, and Gabon’s Emma’a, will also be giving the fans something to cheer about as they will be performing alongside Stonebwoy and Wiyaala.



