General News of Friday, 25 December 2020

LIVESTREAMED: Vice President Bawumia attends Christmas Service at Victory Bible Church

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is attending a church service at the Victory Bible Church

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has attended a church service this morning at the Victory Bible Church in Awoshie-Accra to mark Christmas Day.



The Vice President earlier attended the service with his wife and Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.



Christmas Day is often marked by Christians all over the world to commemorate the born day of Jesus Christ.



The festive period is an important one to share with their loved ones, family, friends and more importantly showing kindness and compassion to all.



President Akufo-Addo in his Christmas message to Ghanaians on Thursday, December 24 charged all citizens to use the season to renew their faith and hope in God and Jesus Christ.



“We in Ghana have good reason to be thankful to Almighty God for how far he has brought us and I urge all Ghanaians to use the season to reaffirm their faith, hope and trust in God and Jesus Christ,” the president said.



He added, “Our nation is united and at peace. We continue to be a beacon of democracy on the continent having conducted even in the midst of the pandemic a transparent, free, fair, credible and safe general election which have been recognized by both local and international observers.”



