General News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Ursula Owusu faces Appointments Vetting Committee

play videoUrsula Owusu-Ekuful is being vetted for Communications and Digitalisation Minister

Communications Minister-designate Ursula Owusu Ekuful is the 7th nominee of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be vetted to serve in her substantive portfolio in the second term of the latter.



Among other things, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West will be expected to answer for the mishap that occurred on the dawn of January 7, 2021, prior to the election of the Speaker of the House.



Her new portfolio involves the addition of Ministry of Digitalisation to which she will give clarity.



Parliament's Appointments Committee chaired by Mr Joseph Osei-Wusu will also vet Mr Daniel Kwaku Botwe, Minister-designate for Local Government and Rural Development.



The Member of Parliament for Okere constituency was also the Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development in the first term of President Akufo-Addo.



Watch a livestream of the vetting of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful:



