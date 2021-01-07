General News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

LIVESTREAMED: Swearing-in of Parliament and Nana Akufo-Addo

GhanaWebTV brings to you an up to the minute update of the inauguration of the 8th parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana and the swearing-in of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the parliament house in Accra.



As part of the process, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nadowli Kaleo Constituency and Second Deputy Speaker of the 7th Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has been elected Speaker for the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.



All other MPs for the 8th parliament have also been sworn-in.



The first and second deputy speakers; MP for Bekwai Constituency, Joseph Osei-Owusu, and MP for Fomena Constituency, Andrew Asiamah Amoako have also been sworn in.



Watch the GhanaWeb TV livestream below for the swearing-in of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.





