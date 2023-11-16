LIVESTREAMED: State Burial of the late Theresa Aba Kufuor underway

General News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A state funeral for the late former First Lady Theresa Kufuor is underway at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.



The event commenced at 7 a.m. with a file past followed by a burial mass at 9 a.m.



Final funeral rites will be performed for the former First Lady at Heroes Park in Kumasi on Saturday, November 18.



The former First Lady died at her home in Peduase, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, October 1, at the age of 87.



The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his wife, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo, politicians, members of the New Patriotic Party, as well as family and friends of the late former First Lady are present to commiserate with the widower, John Agyekum Kufuor.







