Politics of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Scenes from the residence of President Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

The residence of the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been thrown into ecstasy.

This celebratory mood follows numerous projections on the outcome of the general elections going in favour of Akufo-Addo.

Meanwhile, the headquarters of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) is witnessing mixed feelings about the outcome of the election.

Below is the video;

