LIVESTREAMED: President Akufo-Addo speaks on ATL FM in Cape Coast

General News of Friday, 21 August 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
President Akufo-Addo has this morning spoken on Cape Coast-based ATL FM as part of a working visit to the Central Region.
This follows the President's three-day working visit to the Central Region which has witnessed a sod-cutting ceremony to commence the construction of Elmina fishing port rehabilitation and expansion project at Elmina in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality.
Watch the video below:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=311439900284830&extid=e3CJZOrsP4kB7zl3
Posted by Atl fm 100.5Mhz on Friday, 21 August 2020
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.