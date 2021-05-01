LIVESTREAMED: President Akufo-Addo addresses workers, labour unions to mark May Day

General News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

President Akufo-Addo will today, May 1 address the nation to mark the 2021 May Day celebrations in a bid to honour the achievements and challenges of the working class and efforts of labour unions.



Also known as Workers Day, the celebrations are marked globally as an official public holiday for workers to have the day off to reflect.



Despite the COVID-19 pandemic still lingering, this years May Day celebrations and its associated events are expected to be held virtually in Ghana and across the globe.



Meanwhile, Government through the Interior Ministry has declared Monday, May 3, 2021 as a public holiday. The ministry in a statement issued explained this is a result of this year’s May Day falling on a weekend [Saturday May 1, 2021]



“The general public is hereby notified that Saturday, 1st May, 2021, marks May Day (Workers’ Day) which is a statutory public holiday.”



“However, in view of the fact that 1st May, falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601) declared Monday, 3rd May 2021 as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement read.



