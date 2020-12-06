General News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

LIVESTREAMED: President Akufo-Addo addresses Ghanaians ahead of elections

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation ahead of the 2020 elections.



In his last speech ahead of the polls, the president’s speech is expected to focus on the importance of peace.



He will also brief Ghanaians on the preparedness of the security agencies to deal with any act of violence.



Earlier in the day, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa addressed the country and assured the Ghanaians of the readiness of the commission to deliver a successful election.



She promised a free and fair election and cautioned parties and media houses against declaring results of the polls.



President Akufo-Addo's address comes barely 24-hours after he wrapped up his campaign with an appeal to Ghanaians to retain him.



His counterpart, John Dramani Mahama of the NDC has also concluded his campaign ahead of the elections.



