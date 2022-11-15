You are here: HomeNews2022 11 15Article 1662842

General News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Paul Adom-Otchere takes on Anas Aremeyaw Anas on Good Evening Ghana

Paul Adom-Otchere Paul Adom-Otchere

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On the agenda for today are:

1. Anas’ ‘Galamsey Economy’: Quality, density, currency and sincerity

2. Mahama v Duffuor: The Liverpool, Arsenal analogy [Editorial]

3. Black Stars World Cup squad analysis


Watch the Livestream below:

