LIVESTREAMED: Parliament’s Appointment Committee vets Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

play videoMinister-designate for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu

The Presidents Minister Parliamentary Affairs nominee, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is currently before the Appointment’s Committee of Parliament.



The nominee is being vetted in fulfillment of constitutional requirement having had his name submitted by the President to the house as part persons he would like to occupy ministerial roles.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after winning a second term mandate is in the process of forming a new government for his second term presidency.



Mr Kyei Mnesah Bonsu in the last four years occupied the same ministerial position in the president’s first term.



The nominee is also a Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency with his term in Ghana’s 8th and current parliament being his 7th term.



Watch proceedings of the vetting below:



