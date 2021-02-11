LIVESTREAMED: Parliament’s Appointment Committee vets Defense Minister-designate

General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Dominic Aduna Bingab Nitiwul, the President’s nominee for the position of Defense Minister is before Parliaments Appointment Committee.



President Nana Addo Danwka Akufo-Addo having been sworn in for his second term in office, is currently in the process of forming his government.



He has thus presented to parliament a list of nominees who will hold ministerial positions in his new government.



Dominic Nitiwul has been renominated for a position he held four years ago in the president’s first term.



Pending the committee’s approval, Mr. Nitiwul if passed after today’s vetting will once again be in charge of the ministry responsible for defending the Republic of Ghana from internal and external military threats and promotion of Ghanaian national defence interests.



