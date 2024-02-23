LIVESTREAMED: Parliament debates on passage of anti-gay bill

General News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Parliament has concluded the amendment of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-gay bill.



With the amendments finalized, the bill is anticipated to undergo its third reading, and potential passage is imminent.



Last week, before the third reading and potential passage of the bill, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who was then the Deputy Majority Leader and is now the Majority Leader, filed a motion calling for a second consideration.



He opposed the provision that could result in the imprisonment of individuals accused of engaging in or promoting LGBTQ activities, thereby blocking the bill's progress to the third reading.



"The essence of this motion is to afford this august house the opportunity to thoroughly consider amendments that are proposed in the bill with the view of substituting community service for incarceration," he said.



"The issue before us is behavioural, and it is my humble view that in dealing with behavioural matters, incarceration is not the solution. It makes the matter worse," the legislator added.



Afenyo-Markin withdrew his proposed amendment aimed at replacing imprisonment with community service this week paving the way for the bill to be passed.



