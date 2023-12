General News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament is poised to pass the 2024 Budget today following Speaker Alban Bagbin's reaffirmation on November 30 that the budget statement and economic policy had not been approved.



All members from both the majority and the minority have shown up in the house for a headcount to approve the budget.



Watch the live stream below:







