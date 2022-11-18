You are here: HomeNews2022 11 18Article 1664672

LIVESTREAMED: Ofori-Atta appears before censure motion committee

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is before an 8-member ad hoc committee of parliament.

The minister is appearing to answer various grounds serving as a basis for a censure motion moved against him by the minority in parliament.

The grounds among other things include mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy and breaching the country’s financial act.

The 8-member ad hoc committee was set up by the Speaker of Parliament to probe the motion by the minority and issue a report advising the plenary for action to be taken.

Ken Ofori-Atta has been under fire with various calls being made for his removal.

