LIVESTREAMED: Ofori-Atta appears before censure motion committee

General News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is before an 8-member ad hoc committee of parliament.



The minister is appearing to answer various grounds serving as a basis for a censure motion moved against him by the minority in parliament.



The grounds among other things include mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy and breaching the country’s financial act.



The 8-member ad hoc committee was set up by the Speaker of Parliament to probe the motion by the minority and issue a report advising the plenary for action to be taken.



Ken Ofori-Atta has been under fire with various calls being made for his removal.



