LIVESTREAMED: Official declaration of results of NPP presidential primaries

The official declaration of results from the New Patriotic Pary (NPP) November 4 flagbearer elections is taking place at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious after the process and was formally announced as flagbearer of the NPP ahead of the 2024 polls.



The announcement of Dr. Bawumia's victory was done by the Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe.



According to the official results, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, which accounted for 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto garnered 1,459 votes, whiles the fourth contender got 781 votes.



Party leaders have been making statements as have losing aspirants with the major theme centering around unity of purpose and the need to charge towards the 2024 polls with the view to retaining political power.



Statements have been made by among others:



a. Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye - Elections Committee chairman



b. General Secretary of the NPP



c. National Chairman



d. Francis Addai-Nimoh



e. Kennedy Agyapong



f. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



Bawumia is expected to speak as the last person in his position as flagbearer of the NPP.



