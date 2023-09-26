LIVESTREAMED: NPP responds to Alan Kyerematen's breakaway

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding a press conference to address issues arising from the resignation of a former flagbearer hopeful of the party, Alan Kyeremanten, today, Tuesday, September 26, 2023.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra, on Monday, September 25, 2023, Alan Kyerematen announced his decision to leave the NPP and also contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.



He said that even though it was his wish to become president of Ghana on the ticket of the NPP, the party has now been hijacked by ‘unscrupulous party apparatchiks’.



“The NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the Party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, 'behind the curtain power brokers' and some unscrupulous party apparatchiks.



“... I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 general elections as an independent presidential candidate,” he said.



Alan added that his presidential ambition would be run by a movement led by the youth.



Watch a livestream of the press breifing below:







View his Timepath below:







BAI/OGB