LIVESTREAMED: NPP acclaims Akufo-Addo as flagbearer for December 2020 elections

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to be acclaimed as Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party for the upcoming presidential election in December.



The event taking place at the Alisa Hotel in Accra is preceded by a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party on Friday, June 26, 2020.



According to a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary John Boadu, the president according to the constitution of the party would have been acclaimed before a National Congress of the party, but has been changed to involve only the National Council and National Executive Committee due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Article 13 (2) (1) of the NPP Constitution provides for acclamation where there is a sole candidate for the Presidency by the close of nominations. His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was the sole candidate for the NPP presidential slot," the statement said.



"However, given the constraints of Covid-19 and the resulting restrictions on public gatherings, the President will, in line with resolution of the party's National Council, be acclaimed before the National Council on Saturday. After acclamation, the President shall, in consultation with the National Council, nominate his Running Mate for the 2020 General Elections".



