Politics of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Mahama is set to be vetted for the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearership contest today.



The vetting is taking place at the party’s headquarters in Accra.



The other contenders, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Kojo Bonsu and Ernest Kobeah are expected to be vetted in the next few days.



