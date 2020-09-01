General News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: NDC press conference on Agyapa Royalties transaction

play videoHaruna Iddrisu is addressing today's press conference

The opposition National Democratic Congress is addressing a press conference on some national issues as well as matters relating to the party’s campaign heading into the December polls.



The press conference taking place at the party’s headquarters at Adabraka in Accra is being addressed by the it’s Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddirisu and the Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency in the Central Region, Cassiel Ato Forson.



Issues likely to be addressed in today’s press conference include the controversial Agyapa deal, the arrest of President of the Concerned Small Miners, Micheal Peprah, over the weekend as well as an update on the party’s manifesto which was supposed to have been launched in late August but has since been postponed indefinitely.



Watch live the NDC’s Press Conference below;





