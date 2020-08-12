General News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: NDC introduces Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to Muslim community

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is Mahama's running mate

Watch live as the National Democratic Congress formally introduce its Running Mate for the 2020 Elections, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to the Muslim Community.



Following her confirmation and unveiling as John Mahama's partner for the December 7 elections, the renowned educationist has been on tour, visiting some key persons and institutions and today is the turn of the Muslim Community.



She is expected to communicate the party's plans for the various Zongo communities to the gathering and also make some promises.



Her visit to the Muslim Community forms part of her tour of the Greater Accra Region which commenced on Monday.



On Tuesday, the former Education Minister paid a courtesy call on the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs where she assured them that "“In the NDC, our MPs and Parliamentary Candidates will continue to engage in a politics of ideas, promote national unity and development. It’s about time we put our country first. The time is now!”



She was earlier introduced to the Chief Imam and Christian Coucil by John Dramani Mahama.



Watch the ceremony below









