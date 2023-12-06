LIVESTREAMED: NDC holds 'moment of truth' on LI to restrict importation of 'Yemuade', others

General News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is holding an episode of their 'moment of truth' series, on the Legislative Instrument (LI) on the Export and Import of (Restrictions on Importation of Selected Strategic Product) Regulations, 2023.



The Minority Leader in Parliament, speaking at the meeting with the press, has outlined various taxes the government intends to tax when the 2024 budget is approved.



According to him, the government is currently only interested in taxing Ghanaians.



Highlighting some items that will be taxed as contained in the excise duty bill submitted to parliament, he noted that the government was out of ideas.



