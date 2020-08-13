General News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Minority Political Parties and Independent Candidates Election Debate

The candidates debating their ideas

IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, have begun a debate for minority political parties and independent presidential aspirants ahead of the December 7 elections.



The event dubbed “Minority Political Parties and Independent Candidates Election Debate” is taking place at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



The debate is expected to tackle the policies and issues the candidates wish to address when given the opportunity to the serve the country.



Six aspirants have been offered the platform. They are; Marricke Kofi Gane, Kofi Koranteng, Samuel Ofori Ampofo, Carl Ebo Morgan, Dr Tom Asiseh and Onipayede Osson Teye.



Watch a livestream of the debate below





