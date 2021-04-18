LIVESTREAMED: Ministry of Information holds press conference

General News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Information is today, April 18 holding a press conference to brief journalists and citizens on government's activities and plans.



Last week, President Akufo-Addo opened the maiden National Consultative Dialogue on Small scale mining in Accra.



President Akufo-Addo in his address called for a bi-partisan dialogue on activities related to small-scale mining in Ghana.



A day after, the Ministry of Information held a National Consultative meeting with stakeholders in the broadcasting and media space to deliberate on the Broadcasting Draft Bill.



Also, the Presidency is expected to on Monday, April 19, 2021, release a list of nominees for the deputy ministerial positions of President Akufo-Addo's government for his second tenure of office.



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah is expected to provide the updates.



Watch a stream of the event below:



