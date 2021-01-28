General News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

LIVESTREAMED: Ministry of Information briefing on coronavirus

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Ministry of Information is today, January 28, 2021, organising a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.





Led by Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the ministry intends to provide clarifications on some concerns that have arisen from the re-opening of schools in the midst of the pandemic.





The Ministry will also seek to inform Ghanaians about government’s plans to help curb the severe spread of the virus in the country in recent times.



The country’s numbers have risen drastically in the past few days, a situation which has sparked some level of public outcry and distress.





Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 616 new cases of coronavirus bringing total caseload to 62,751. Active cases have now hit 3,813.





