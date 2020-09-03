General News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Ministry of Information Press Conference

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide

The Ministry of Information is currently holding the Thursday edition of its biweekly COVID-19 press conference.



The press conference being hosted at the ministry’s head office in Accra is being addressed by officials of various agencies and ministries involved in the nation's COVID-19 fight.



Issues being addressed today mainly has to do with the Antigen testing deployed at the Kotoka International Airport and the required cost of $150.



The press conference will also give an update on the success of the airports operations and measures implemented to curb the importation and spread of COVID-19 in the country.



Watch today's press conference below





