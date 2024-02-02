You are here: HomeNews2024 02 02Article 1914744

Politics of Friday, 2 February 2024

LIVESTREAMED: Mahama takes ‘Building Ghana’ tour to the Upper East Region

John Dramani Mahama is the flagbearer of the NDC play videoJohn Dramani Mahama is the flagbearer of the NDC

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has taken his ‘Building the Ghana We Want’ campaign tour to the Upper East Region.

Mahama, a former President of Ghana, is now holding a town hall meeting with residents of the Bolgatanga Central Constituency.

The former president earlier today, Friday, February 2, 2024, had a community engagement with residents of Zuarungu.

Watch a livestream of the event below:



