General News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Mahama speaks to Kwesi Pratt

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama

It's 9 days to the December 7 polls, where Ghanaians are expected to decide on who will lead the country for the next four years.



Ahead of this, the campaign platforms are getting heated and for every party, this is the time to do their final convincing.



Aside from rallies and tours which have been held by flagbearers and running mates, there have been efforts also to get their messages across, using various media.



Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, spoke to Veteran Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., of the Insight Newspaper. He, among other things, responded to questions regarding his policies and prospects ahead of the elections.



Watch the full interview below:





