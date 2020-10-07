Politics of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

LIVESTREAMED: Mahama officially launches campaign for Election 2020

Former president John Dramani Mahama is officially launching his campaign for this year’s election this morning.



The launch is taking place in Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North region.



Leaders of the National Democratic Congress are expected to address the gathering.



The NDC flagbearer, together with his running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, launched the party’s 2020 election manifesto a month ago.



