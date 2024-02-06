LIVESTREAMED: Mahama holds town hall meeting in Tamale

Politics of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has resumed his ‘Building the Ghana We Want’ campaign tour.



He has over the past week been in the northern part of Ghana.



Mahama, a former president of Ghana, is today, Tuesday, February 6, 2024, holding a town wall meeting in Tamale, the capital town of the Northern Region.



On Monday, February 5, 2024, the former president paid a courtesy call to Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II, the Overlord of Dagbon, at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi and also held a Town Hall meeting in the town.



