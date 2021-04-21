LIVESTREAMED: Kwesi Pratt meets NPP’s Amoako Twum on Good Morning Ghana

General News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt and Eric Amoako Twum of the New Patriotic Party are guests to Randy Abbey on today’s edition of Good Morning Ghana.



The controversial towing levy has found its way back into the media space again so both guests will have a bite at it.



There appears to be some divisions in the NDC again with some Cadres on one side and the National Executives on the other side; that should be an interesting topic for Pratt in particular.



The issue of road accidents is yet to disappear from the media scene so it could be discussed.



Watch out for host Randy Abbey’s occasional takes on some of the issues.



